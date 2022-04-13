Graduate Champions: Michael Daughetry Commits to LSU

LSU added its first defensive player to its 2023 recruiting class in the form of four-star safety Michael Daugherty out of Grayson, Georgia.

Daugherty picked LSU over schools like Florida, Texas, the hometown Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

“LSU is the place to be, and I have a real opportunity to not only play, but be developed the right way,” Daugherty said.

“It was smiles and laughs all around with the staff members. My mom loved it, and my dad got to see the academics that he really wanted to see.”

Per 247 Daugherty is a top-20 safety nationally (19th) and the No. 202 player overall. He took an official visit to LSU earlier in the month and sat on a spectacular chair.

Bayou Bizness pic.twitter.com/QgYj5ayFmV — The Golden Child Michael Daugherty (@mikeygmaco) April 3, 2022

Daugherty is the third commit in LSU’s 2023 class. It’s shaping up to be a pretty good group so far as LSU has Daugherty, four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller, and four-star tight end Mac Markway.