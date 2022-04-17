Graduate Champions: Ryan Yaites Commits to LSU

Fresh off adding safety Michael Daugherty to its 2023 recruiting class, LSU added yet another four-star safety this time in the form of Ryan Yaites.

Yaites, from Denton, Texas, is the No. 128 overall prospect and No. 7 safety in the country per the 247 Composite (for reference Daugherty is 202 overall and 19th at his position). Yaites picked LSU over the likes of Michigan State, Auburn, and Mississippi State.

Last season Yaites had 42 tackles, 8 pass break ups, and an interception. He also ran track for Guyer, and was clocked at a 24.14 in the 200 meter dash.

Yaites is the fourth commit in LSU’s 2023 class, joining Daugherty, four-star receiver Omarion Miller, and four-star tight end Mac Markway. LSU’s class is currently ranked 17th nationally.