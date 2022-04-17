WATCH: Maason Smith Fields Punt

We’re still a few days from the LSU Spring Game (Saturday, April 23) and five months from the 2022 season kicking off in the Superdome against Florida State, but LSU maybe—just maybe!—has found their punt returner: defensive tackle Maason Smith.

Smith was given the opportunity to field a punt on Saturday inside Tiger Stadium and wouldn’t you know the big fella delivered.

We found our punt returner. Give it up for the big man @therealmaasonn pic.twitter.com/yaov2h2INM — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 16, 2022

Tremendous. Not since Odell Beckham in the 2012 game against Ole Miss have I been more excited to see a Tiger field a punt. Here’s hoping Smith gets a chance to make a couple of guys miss in the open field this fall. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to try and tackle Maason Smith with a full head of steam behind him.