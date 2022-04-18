Corey Kiner Entering Transfer Portal

Running back Corey Kiner entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday morning. The rising sophomore announced his decision on Twitter.

Kiner recently sprained his ankle and was not at Saturday’s practice, now he’s in the portal looking for a new home. LSU already has a crowded running back room with John Emery, Tre’ Bradford, Armoni Goodwin, and Josh Williams and that’s without incoming Penn State transfer Noah Cain.

Kiner certainly is talented, he ran for 323 yards on 79 carries last season (4.1 yards per carry) with a pair of touchdowns and some people—myself included—felt he should have been a bigger part of the offense prior to Ty Davis-Price running wild against Florida.

Kiner is a native of Cincinnati and was the state’s Mr. Football as a senior. I’d imagine he’d end up transferring back home and playing for the Bearcats this season.