Sevyn Banks Transferring to LSU

LSU came into the 2022 offseason with a pressing need at corner and Brian Kelly and his coaching staff have certainly tried their hardest to address it via the transfer portal.

The Tigers pulled Jarrick Benard-Converse from Oklahoma State, Greg Brooks from Arkansas, Mekhi Williams-Garner from UL-Lafyette, and have now added Sevyn Banks, formerly of Ohio State.

Banks is the 30th addition to LSU’s 2022 signing class. He has one final year of eligibility remaining and will spend it in Baton Rouge. Banks played in 36 games over four years at Ohio State and started 15. For his career he’s logged 43 tackles, 3 TFLs, 13 PBUs, and a pair of interceptions including one against Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 CFP Semifinal.

Banks had an up and down 2021 season. He came into the year as a preseason All-American and was on the watchlist for the Nagurski and Thorpe awards, but an injury to his knee and hip caused him to miss time including Ohio State’s victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Banks initially declared for this year’s NFL Draft and even received an invite to the combine but withdrew to focus on his rehab. Now he’ll spend his final season of college ball in Death Valley.

LSU still has room to add two more players to its 2022 class. The consensus seems to be those two spots will be used on a tight end and another offensive lineman.