Alex Fudge, MWani Wilkinson Complete LSU’s Total Exodus of Players

The complete and utter exodus of LSU men’s basketball players reached its conclusion as forwards Alex Fudge and MWani Wilkinson both reportedly put their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

Fudge played in 29 games as a true freshman, while Wilkinson started 30.

All 13 of LSU’s scholarship athletes from the 2021-2022 season are, at this moment at least, not planning on returning to LSU next season. Tari Eason and Darius Days have entered the draft and signed with agents, the other 11 are in the portal. As always it’s worth remembering players can take their names out of the portal—just as Myles Brennan did—but as it stands right now all new head coach Matt McMahon has to work with is a trio of incoming transfers (Justice Hill, Kendal Coleman, and newly acquired Trae Hannibal), and Cornelius Williams.

“I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that’s what we’re gonna build here,” Matt McMahon said in his introductory press conference.

Now he has that chance to get a roster full of guys that want to be in Baton Rouge. He’s already brought a pair of his players from Murray State—with the potential for more as nine Racers entered their names into the portal—and re-recruited Williams to follow him to Baton Rouge.