Softball Wins Third Series in a Row

Just weeks after seeing the basement of the SEC standings, the LSU softball team now has eyes on the ceiling, having taken two of three from UGA, and placing LSU at fourth in the SEC standings entering Monday.

The Friday opener saw both LSU pitching and hitting perform at their best. From the circle, Ali Kilponen tossed a complete game allowing one run, four hits, three walks and striking out six. LSU’s scoring began in the third with an RBI single that plated Ciara Briggs and Danieca Coffee. Two innings later McKenzie Redoutey doubled scoring Ali Newland Karington Houshmandzadeh and Taylor Pleasants. An inning later Sydney Peterson and Pleasants hit home runs to further the lead and a Coffee RBI walk in the seventh would conclude the LSU runs as LSU went on to win 8-1.

Saturday was an offensive explosion with two teams combining to score 25 runs, a game which Georgia won 16-9. The box score of the game was something else. After the Tigers scored three in the top of the first, UGA scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first, where LSU used a combined three pitchers, two of them, Shelbi Suneseri and Taylor Edwards failed to record an out. The Tigers would make it a little more competitive with five third inning, in which all five runs came on five consecutive bases loaded walks. LSU also added home runs from Georgia Clark and Redoutey. Briggs, Coffey, and Newland each hat two hits. Peterson and Briggs also had multiple walks in the loss.

LSU’s offense was the hero in finale, erasing a 5-0 deficit into a 9-5 win. The Tiger offense got going in the third with Coffey hitting a grand slam home run, putting UGA up just 5-4 after two and a half. Coffey would add an RBI single in the seventh, and forcing extras. One inning later LSU scored four more, with a home run from Morgan Cummins and RBI singles from Redoutey and Briggs. Although Kiponen allowed the five Georgia runs, she was able to pitch a complete game and picking up seven strikeouts.

With just two series left, the Tigers are looking in good shape to potentially get a bye in the SEC tournament and are back in play to host a regional. They currently sit in fifth in the SEC standings, tied with Georgia, and with two series to go. The pitching has been strong of late, with the staff now ranking fourth in the conference in team ERA.

LSU has its final midweek game of the season, hosting McNeese on Tuesday night before hosting No. 9 Florida for three games in the penultimate SEC series.