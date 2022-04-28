2022 NFL Draft Openthread

The 2022 NFL Draft sure felt like it snuck up on us huh?

Maybe it’s because this year’s draft isn’t as sexy as previous years (there’s no top tier quarterbacks like Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence in this year’s class;) maybe it’s because LSU likely won’t have as many names called as previous years; or maybe it’s because Louisiana’s favorite red-headed stepchild franchise, the New Orleans Pelicans, are actually playing meaningful basketball in late April for the first time in four years but the draft has weirdly flown under the radar this year.

Still, the draft’s one of my favorite weekends of the year and one of our very own, Derek Stingley Jr., will almost definitely get picked at some point tonight. Where he goes is anyone’s guess. ESPN’s Todd McShay has Stingley going as high as third overall to the Houston Texans, while others have him in the top 10-15. Still, Sting likely extends LSU’s streak to four consecutive years with a first round pick and fifth in the last six. He’ll also be the program’s 49th first round pick.

There’s other intrigue surrounding the draft outside of Stingley. How high do guys like Cordale Flott, Neil Farrell Jr., or Ed Ingram go? Does Damone Clark, who was projected to be a top-50 pick, still get picked despite spinal fusion surgery? Can Cade York become the first LSU kicker to ever get picked?

Keep it locked here all weekend as we find out who will be the next chapter of NFLSU.