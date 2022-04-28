2022 NFL Draft: Derek Stingley Jr. Selected 3rd Overall by Houston Texans

LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. was selected in the first round 3rd overall by the Houston Texans.

Stingley extends LSU’s streak of consecutive years of a player picked in the first round to four and he is the 49th first rounder in school history. Stingley also extends LSU’s run on former DBs picked, as LSU now has had one taken in eight straight years and 15 of the last 16. Stingley is the highest drafted defensive back since the 2017 draft when Jamal Adams was picked sixth by the New York Jets.

Stingley arrived at LSU as one of the most can’t miss prospects in recent memory and largely lived up to the billing. Stingley enrolled early and likely would have been LSU’s No. 1 corner in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl against UCF had he been allowed to play; instead Stingley dominated as a true freshman and helped LSU win a national championship in 2019. Stingley intercepted six passes and was an All-American that season.

Stingley earned All-American status in 2020 despite missing three games. His junior season was cut short after only three games due to a foot injury.

When Stingley’s healthy he’s as good a corner as LSU’s ever produced. Here’s hoping that the Houston has their lockdown corner for the next decade plus.

Congrats, Derek!