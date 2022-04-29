Vikings Select Ed Ingram at 59 Overall

LSU’s second selection of the draft comes in the second round.

Ed Ingram, multi-year LSU starter at left guard, goes to the Minnesota Vikings, a franchise that has immediate need along the offensive line.

Just LSU’s second selection of the weekend, Ingram has rebuilt his stock over the past couple of years after an explosive freshman season gave way to serious legal allegations. He missed a year due to the allegations, but the charges were dropped and Ingram found his way back to the roster. He split time in 2019 with Adrian Magee at guard before taking over as a full-time starter in 2020. After a tough 2020, he returned in an effort to rebuild his draft stock.

Those efforts came to fruition tonight with a second-round selection as he stays in purple and gold.