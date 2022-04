My childhood team the New York Giants bolstered their secondary by taking Cordale Flott at 81.

A national champion, Cordale Flott carved out a role as a solid nickel corner for LSU during his career. He played some on the outside but struggled due to his small frame.

He performed at a high level as a slot corner, including a solid performance as a run fitter for a small player.

The Giants add depth to their secondary.