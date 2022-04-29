49ers Select Ty Davis-Price at 93

The San Francisco 49ers draft a big, physical running back in the 3rd round.....again.

Ty Davis-Price, who owns the all-time single-game rushing record in LSU history, goes to one of the best rush offenses in the NFL.

A physical, downhill runner, Ty Davis-Price exploded onto the college football scene last season when LSU’s running game shifted toward more downhill gap schemes. An excellent north-south runner, Davis-Price has deceptive speed and is difficult to bring down.

The addition of Davis-Price allows head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to attempt once again to get what they thought Trey Sermon would be.

Davis-Price figures to see time when Shanahan wants to get downhill with gap schemes like counter and power.

TDP is the fourth Tiger to hear his name called this weekend, and the third tonight. Davis-Prince joins Derek Stingley (Houston, 3rd overall), Ed Ingram (Minnesota, 59th overall) and Cordale Flott (New York Giants, 81st overall).