NFLSU: LSU to Host Pro Day Wednesday

Now that the calendar has flipped to April that only means one thing: the NFL Draft is just days away.

But before the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock (which begins Thursday night, April 28), representatives from all 32 NFL teams will spend Wednesday in Baton Rouge for LSU’s annual Pro Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

In total, 16 former Tigers will be working out for scouts:

Andre Anthony

Avery Atkins

Ty Davis-Price

Austin Deculus

Darren Evans

Neil Farrell Jr.

Cordale Flott

Chasen Hines

Ed Ingram

Jontre Kirklin

Cam Lewis

DT Glen Logan

C Liam Shanahan

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

PK Cade York

TE Jamal Pettigrew

A reminder for those who didn’t see the news linebacker Damone Clark will not be working out Wednesday as Clark recently had spinal fusion surgery that will likely cost him his entire rookie season.

Derek Stingley Jr. will finally get a chance to workout for scouts as he was recently deemed fully healed from his Lisfranc injury that cost him the majority of the 2021 season. Stingley was in Indianapolis for the Combine and partook in interviews and the medical examinations, but Wednesday will be the first time we’ll see Stingley compete since September.

He could potentially make himself a ton of money Wednesday if he shows he’s even remotely the same guy that we saw dominate college football in the fall of 2019. Stingley’s fallen down some boards and lost his status of the draft’s No. 1 corner to Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner; but a good 40-time and vertical jump should cement his standing as a first round pick and could potentially vault him back into the top 10 of the draft.

The day begins at 10:00 A.M. with measurements followed by drills such as the 40-yard dash, broad and vertical jump, and the bench press. After that there will be position specific workouts at 2:00 P.M. You can watch our former Tigers show off their skills on ESPN, SEC Network, or NFL Network; former Tiger and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark will be on site as well interviewing coaches and players.