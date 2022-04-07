Jontre Kirklin, Derek Stingley and Others Shine at Pro Day

The eyes of the NFL world were on Baton Rouge Wednesday as representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in town for LSU’s annual Pro Day.

A total of 16 former Tigers worked out for scouts and the headliner was corner Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley wasn’t able to work out in Indianapolis as he was still recovering from Lisfranc surgery that ended his junior season after three games. He would remind teams that when he’s right he’s about as generational a talent as it gets.

Stingley ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and had 38.5 inch vertical plus a 10’2” broad jump. If there were any doubts about Stingley’s ability, his fully healed foot and this 40-time should quell all those worries; he’ll be the first Tiger taken the only question is how high in the first round will he go.

CB Derek Stingley Jr.'s @LSUfootball Pro Day:



4.37u 40

38.5" vertical

10'2" broad



Where does he rank among DBs in this year's draft class?

But Stingley wasn’t the only Tiger DB to wow. Former receiver/special teams ace/quarterback Jontre Kirklin worked out as a defensive back and showed he’s a freak athlete no matter where you line him up. Kirklin had an incredible 42-inch vertical and a broad jump of 11’5”. Had Kirklin gotten an invite to the NFL Combine in Indy, those would’ve been the best numbers of any participant.

WR (turned bowl game QB for a day) Jontre Kirklin didn't get an invite to the NFL Combine, but he's making the most of #LSU Pro Day.



Vert: 42”

Broad: 11’5”



That would have been the No. 1 broad jump and tied for No. 1 vertical jump at this year's combine, regardless of position.

Cordale Flott also had a good time, 4.40, and Andre Anthony, fresh off an ACL surgery, ran a 4.63 which should go a long way towards hopefully a team spending a draft pick on him; and while he was unable to workout because of spinal surgery, it was nice seeing Damone Clark at Pro Day supporting his teammates.

Below is a chart of all the former Tigers who worked out for scouts and their measurements.

2022 Pro Day Results Player Height Weight Arm Hand Wingspan Vertical Jump Broad Jump 40-Yard Dash Player Height Weight Arm Hand Wingspan Vertical Jump Broad Jump 40-Yard Dash Andre Anthony 6'3" 1/8 245 33 1/2 9 3/4 82 DNP DNP 4.63 Avery Atkins 5'10" 1/2 212 29 3/4 8 5/8 71 3/8 DNP DNP DNP Ty Davis-Price 6'0" 3/4 219 39 1/4 9 1/4 75 5/8 35.5 8-8 DNP Austin Deculus 6'5" 322 24 3/4 9 1/4 83 1/8 35.5 8-8 5 Darren Evans 6'2" 1/4 179 32 1/2 8 3/8 76 1/2 37 10 4.48 Neil Farrell Jr. 6'4" 1/8 339 32 1/4 10 78 1/2 DNP DNP 5.33 Cordale Flott 6"0" 1/2 178 30 7 5/8 74 3/8 34 10-2 4.4 Chasen Hines 6'2" 5/8 331 34 10 83 29.5 DNP DNP Ed Ingram 6'3" 5/8 312 33 7/8 10 83 3/8 DNP DNP DNP Jontre Kirklin 5'11" 5/8 184 30 5/8 9 3/8 74 3/8 43 11-5 4.52 Cameron Lewis 6'0" 3/8 191 32 1/8 9 5/8 75 7/8 36 9-25 4.57 Glen Logan 6'2" 3/4 298 34 1/4 9 3/4 82 1/8 27.5 9-2 4.99 Liam Shanahan 6'4" 5/8 305 32 5/8 9 3/8 78 1/2 30.5 8-5 5.14 Derek Stingley Jr. 6'0" 1/4 188 30 5/8 9 3/8 74 38.5 10-2 4.37 Cade York 6'1" 1/2 205 32 8 1/8 76 5/8 DNP DNP DNP Jamal Pettigrew 6'6" 1/2 244 33 3/4 10 1/4 80 1/4 36.5 9-7 4.67