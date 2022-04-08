Sam Burns Shoots +3, 75 at Round One of The Masters

Former LSU golfer Sam Burns made his Masters debut Thursday and had a so-so start. Burns shot a 75 (+3 over par) on Thursday so he’ll be right on the cusp of making the cut and playing into the weekend.

Burns scored a birdie on holes 2 and 8, but a bogey and double bogey on No. 4 and 5 pushed him to one over par on the front 9; then on the back 9 it looked like Burns had found some momentum with four pars and a birdie on holes 11-16, but a pair of bogeys on 16 and 17 pushed him back to +3 over for the day.

Burns’ Friday gets underway early, as he’ll tee off around 9:00 A.M. CT. He will still be paired with his playing partners from Thursday Abraham Ancer and Tyrrell Hatton. To make the cut Burns will need to be within the top 50.