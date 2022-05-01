2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap

The third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft was a surprisingly great day for the LSU football program.

A total of six players heard their names called between rounds 4-7. That gave LSU a total of 10 drafted players, second only to the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs who had 15 players taken.

The day three picks are as follows:

Cade York: 124th overall, Cleveland Browns

Neil Farrell Jr.: 126th overall, Las Vegas Raiders

Damone Clark: 176th overall, Dallas Cowboys

Austin Deculus: 205th overall, Houston Texans

Chasen Hines, 210th overall, New England Patriots

Andre Anthony, 248th overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If there was any lingering doubt that Cade York is the greatest kicker in school history he ended that Saturday as he became the first Tiger kicker to ever get drafted. He and his bionic leg are off to Cleveland.

You can now roster a full 53-man NFL roster with LSU players taken in the NFL Draft https://t.co/ueJ6aDfzjd — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) April 30, 2022

Neil Farrell Jr. fell a dropped a bit lower than some thought but he got the call and is off to Vegas to rejoin Foster Moreau.

Damone Clark’s stock tanked when he had to undergo spinal fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk but thankfully Dallas took a chance on him. Clark isn’t expected to play his rookie season as he recovers so the earliest we could see him is 2023.

I’m pleasantly surprised that Deculus and Hines got picked and that can only mean good things moving forward as LSU tries to bring in more Will Campbell-esque prospects. LSU’s had six offensive linemen drafted this decade; Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame tenure had seven offensive linemen drafted including four in the first round. Hopefully we’ll see better offensive line play starting this fall.

I’m also very happy Andre Anthony heard his name called. Anthony showed he was a pretty good college player but I wasn’t sure the meat grinder that is the NFL would show love for a 25-year-old rookie (think of it this way: Anthony is 15 months older than Devin White) coming off ACL surgery. But Tampa took a chance on him and Anthony will have the opportunity to earn a roster spot for one of the favorites in the NFC.