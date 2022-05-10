Kramer Robertson Called Up by St. Louis Cardinals

Kim Mulkey’s son aka former LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson finally reached the big leagues as Robertston received the call up from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Robertson is the 80th former Tiger—and 22nd coached by Paul Mainieri—to make it to the show. He joined the Cardinals in St. Louis Tuesday and his mother (who idk if you heard is Kim Mulkey), Mainieri, and Ben McDonald (St. Louis is playing the Baltimore Orioles and McDonald is working the Baltimore broadcast) took in the scene.

Just some 's out to see the kid pic.twitter.com/JypSWaV9d4 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 10, 2022

Robertson’s first ever MLB appearance came in the bottom of the ninth inning as a pinch runner representing what would have been the tying run for the Cardinals. He’d be left stranded at first however as the next Cardinal batter struck out swinging to end the game.

Kramer Robertson makes his MLB debut and represents the tying run. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/cFl3CkfqpF — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) May 11, 2022

Robertson was taken by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2017 draft after an All-American senior season. Since then he’s slowly but surely worked his way up the Cardinals’ organization; in 23 games for St. Louis’s AAA affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds, Robertson had a .380 OBP with three homers and six steals. He’ll wear No. 35 for St. Louis.

Kramer led LSU to the College World Series championship series in 2017. He did it all for LSU as a senior batting .307 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 43 RBI, 85 runs and nine stolen bases. The 85 runs scored led all of Division 1, his 18 doubles was good for fifth in the SEC and he was seventh in the league in hits (89).