Softball Bounced from SEC Tournament by Mississippi State

LSU’s stay in the 2022 SEC Tournament was short lived as the Tigers were knocked out in its opening round match by Mississippi State 7-4 in extra innings.

The Tigers got down 2-0 in the first and 4-2 inning but managed to tie the game both times. Morgan Smith hit the first home run of her LSU career in the bottom of the first to tie the game at two, off a ball that just barely cleared a Mississippi State’s Brylie St. Clair’s glove.

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Ciara Briggs hit a two-run single to tie the game.

LSU had a chance to end the game in the eighth but failed to convert. The Tigers had runners on first and second with nobody out, and then loaded the bases with two outs but Savannah Stewart and Sydney Peterson struck out swinging for outs one and two, while Briggs went down looking for the third out.

The Bulldogs tagged Ali Kilponen, who came on in relief for Shelbi Sunseri, for three runs in the top of the ninth and LSU was unable to rally a third time.

“I thought our team showed a lot of fight in the seventh inning,” Beth Torina said. “I thought it was ours for the taking there a couple times in extra innings, but just couldn’t seem to come up with a big hit.”

Now LSU awaits its fate for the NCAA Tournament and figure to be on the bubble when it comes to hosting a regional. The Tigers have the No. 3 strength of schedule and a top-20 RPI, but are also weighed down by a 7-15 record vs. top 25 opponents. Is that enough to return home to Baton Rouge or will the Tigers be forced to travel as a really strong two seed? We’ll find out this Sunday, May 15, at 6:00 P.M. as the entire bracket will be revealed on ESPN2.