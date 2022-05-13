NFLSU: Jarvis Landry Signs With New Orleans Saints

One week after the New Orleans Saints brought home one of the very best Tigers ever, Tyrann Mathieu, they signed a second one.

Jarvis Landry signed a one-year deal with the Saints on Friday.

WHO DAT pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

Depending on how you look at it, Landry is either one of the best players of the last decade, the Les Miles era, or the entire history of LSU football. He left LSU No. 10 all time in career receptions, and in 2013 he, Zach Mettenberger, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeremy Hill showed us what a fun LSU offense could look like (up until 2019 of course). Landry first made a name for himself in 2011 as a true freshman when he would absolutely light dudes up on kickoffs; his last season he caught 77 passes for a hair under 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns and made second-team All-SEC.

Landry’s been one of the better receivers in the NFL since being drafted by the Dolphins in 2014. In eight seasons (four with Miami, the last four with Cleveland) Landry’s caught 688 passes for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns and made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2019.

It’s funny, for basically all of the Sean Payton era, Saints fans like myself begged New Orleans to take LSU guys and the franchise just wouldn’t. Sure they took a flier on Will Clapp as a seventh round pick in 2018 and they eventually traded for Kwon Alexander in 2020 but other than that the Saints weirdly didn’t go for Saints players. Now Dennis Allen has assumed the role of head coach and he’s brought in two of the biggest names to come out of LSU in the span of a week.

Welcome home, Jarvis. And to the Saints let’s keep up this new trend of bringing home LSU guys.