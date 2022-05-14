Adam Miller Takes Name Out of Transfer Portal, Returns to LSU

Rising junior guard Adam Miller announced on social media Friday that he would be taking his name out of the transfer portal and return to LSU for the 2022-2023 season.

Miller originally transferred to LSU last offseason from Illinois but tore his ACL weeks before the 2021-22 season began and never took the floor for the Tigers. Miller put his name in the portal after LSU’s season ended and Will Wade was fired and most thought we’d never see him wear the purple and gold.

And yet somehow, someway Matt McMahon and his staff have convinced Miller—who is now medically cleared to resume basketball activities—to stay with the program. Miller joins MWani Wilkinson and Justice Williams as the third player to take their name out of the portal and stay in Baton Rouge.

It can’t be understated how big this is for LSU basketball. Miller was one of the top transfers in the cycle last season and he would have been the Tigers’ best player had he not been injured prior to the season. He was also a focal point for Team USA’s gold medal winning team at the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup.

Two months ago LSU quite literally had zero scholarship athletes on the roster. Now not only has Matt McMahon rebuilt the roster through the transfer portal, retaining current players, and recruiting...he’s built a team that could legitimately compete for the SEC next season and be a tournament team (assuming there’s no postseason ban of course).

I said about two weeks ago that the reason LSU’s keeping elite level players despite all the uncertainty hanging over the program is either: 1) Matt McMahon’s a really good coach or 2) whatever sanctions coming won’t be nearly as severe as we all thought and Mark Emmert might be doing Scott Woodward a favor here on his way out as head of the NCAA. I was joking about 2 but...umm it sure kind of feels like Emmert’s doing Woodward a favor right? I love a good conspiracy as much as the next guy and if you’re telling me all the NCAA wanted all along was Will Wade’s head well...I’ll make that trade if it means the men’s program gets off with a slap on the wrist.