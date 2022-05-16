Softball Earns Two-Seed in Tempe Regional for NCAA Tournament

LSU’s run to Oklahoma City begins May 20 and the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament journey will start in unfamiliar territory: away from home.

LSU will head to Tempe, Arizona specifically as the Tigers are the two-seed in the Tempe Regional. It’s the first time in eight seasons LSU will not be in Baton Rouge hosting a regional.

But LSU has qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the 17th consecutive season and the Tigers will play the No. 3 seed San Diego State on Friday, May 20, at 7:00 P.M. CT. Arizona State, the hosting team and No. 8 seed nationally, will open against Cal State Fullerton.