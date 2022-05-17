Football Adds Two Four-Stars

It’s been a busy two days for the LSU football program.

The Tigers have added two four-star prospects in two days both at areas of need but from very different places.

First LSU got a commitment from one of Louisiana’s best in the form of four-star running back Trey Holly out of Union Parish. Holly is the No. 10 running back in the country per 247 and a top-15 player in Louisiana. Holly’s been an uber-productive back for Union Parish, in fact he’s got a chance to break the Louisiana high school rushing record which is currently held by former Tiger Nick Brossette. Holly only needs 1,385 yards to break Brosesette’s career mark and has rushed for over 2,500 yards in each of the last two seasons. He’s got pretty good hands for a running back too, and with his 5’8” frame it’s easy to see why some think he could be LSU’s next Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

LSU then went out west and got a commitment from four-star corner Daylen Austin out of Long Beach, California. Austin’s a top-150 player nationally and No. 16 at his position. Measuring in at 6’1”, 180 Austin is already built like an NFL corner (for example Derek Stingley was listed at 6’0” 190 at the NFL Combine, while Cordale Flott measured in at 6’2”, 170).

Austin visited Baton Rouge prior to LSU’s spring game and committed on that visit.

“I gave the coaches my commitment on that trip,” Austin said. “I wasn’t sure when I would go public with it but the timing felt right to do it now.”

LSU is building a really strong 2023 recruiting class. The Tigers now have six players, all four-stars, and five of those six players are in the top-150. LSU also made the top-four for four-star tight end Jaxon Howard out of Minneapolis, he’ll take his official visit June 21-23.