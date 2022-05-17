Baseball Swept By Ole Miss

Apologies for getting this up so late, I worked all weekend. But that means I was spared from the cataclysmic horror that was LSU getting swept at home by Ole Miss for the first time ever.

The Rebs beat the Tigers 5-3 Saturday morning (Friday night’s game was suspended in the bottom of the third because of weather) 11-1 Saturday evening, and 8-5 Sunday.

“Ole Miss has very good players, and they played extremely well this weekend,” Jay Johnson said after Sunday’s defeat. “They made it really tough on us, and we did not play our best. We have work to do, and that’s not unexpected. The SEC is a tough league, and we took our lumps this weekend.

“The good news is that everything we want to accomplish is directly in front of us, but we’re going to have to play well. We’re looking forward to preparing our team for the coming week.”

If getting swept by Ole Miss wasn’t bad enough, the losses have, as of this moment, knocked LSU from a bye in the SEC Tournament (May 24-29) and hosting a regional for the NCAA Tournament (LSU’s RPI fell from 16 to 37). LSU travels to Vanderbilt this weekend and if the Tigers want to host they may have to take two out of three from the Commodores for that to happen.

This past weekend was nothing short of a disaster for LSU. Hopefully they can make up for it in Nashville and Hoover.