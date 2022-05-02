Baseball Takes Series From Georgia, Wins Second Straight SEC Series

With the calendar now flipped to May we’re entering the homestretch of the college baseball season and your Fighting Tigers are starting to peak at the right time.

LSU (29-14, 12-9) has won five of its last six games against conference opponents. This past weekend the Tigers took the series from Georgia and the previous week LSU swept Missouri. For as much hand wringing these Tigers have caused over lackluster fielding, LSU is in a three-way tie for third place in the conference.

Cade Doughty proved to be the hero Sunday as the native from THE Denham Springs High School hit a two-run walk-off shot to left for a 4-3 win.

Watch the Georgia shortstop immediately walk off the field when Doughty’s bat made contact he knew it was over right then and there.

“I am extremely proud of our team today,” Jay Johnson said. “This was a great victory against a Top 5 RPI team, and to win two out of three here at home is awesome.

“I felt like we deserved to win the game with the way we played today. We maybe didn’t play our best, and it was hard, but I thought we deserved to win. It was great getting Cade up in the ninth with a chance to do it; I just looked at him and thought, ‘Man, we’re going to win this game right now.’”

All four of LSU’s Sunday runs came via the long ball. Doughty of course won the game but Dylan Crews hit two different #CrewsMissles to up his total to 13 for the season.

That’s 875 ft. of home runs for @__dc4__ today



SECN+ pic.twitter.com/5PJSZZgQjk — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 1, 2022

That will be the challenge for opposing teams as postseason play looms. There are no easy outs in this LSU lineup, in fact 1-9 can all absolutely mash.

This week LSU has a Tuesday night contest at The Box against Nicholls before heading to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.