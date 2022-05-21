Baseball Sweeps Vandy for the First Time Ever In Nashville

After falling on their faces last weekend, the LSU baseball team picked themselves up off the mat in truly spectacular fashion.

The Tigers went on the road to take on Vanderbilt and for the first time in program history, LSU swept the Dores in Nashville. The LSU offense showed out in a big way as the Tigers scored 42 runs over the course of the weekend, including a staggering 21 on Saturday (tied for the most runs scored in a road conference game in program history).

LSU won 13-2 Thursday, 8-3 Friday, and rallied from down 6-0 to win 21-10 Saturday. On Saturday Brayden Jobert had a game for the ages: 4-6 with a double, triple, two homers including a grand slam in the eighth, and drove in an LSU single-game record 9 RBIs.

“We made some small adjustments this week with Brayden, he went to work with it, and it’s really gratifying to see the results,” Jay Johnson said. “It’s allowed him to connect his bat to his strength, and he’s incredibly strong, so it’s been a great week for him.”

Jobert’s grand slam was the exclamation mark of an 11-run eighth inning for LSU.

While Jobert was great Sunday, Dylan Crews was a force all weekend long. Crews went 7-14 with four home runs—including launching the very first pitch of Friday’s game—with 9 RBIs. He homered in all three games and is now hitting .345 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs. Y’all we still have him for another season.

Not only did LSU take care of business in Nashville, but they got the help they needed across the conference. Kentucky beat Auburn so LSU will finish fourth in the SEC and get the first round bye in Hoover for the SEC Tournament; they also certainly now have a regional hosting spot locked up and if they actually manage to win the SEC Tournament, a top-8 seed wouldn’t be out of the question.

LSU enters the SEC Tournament as the four-seed and will be the last team to play Wednesday (time still TBD). LSU will play the winner of Auburn (5) vs. Kentucky (12) and all games will be on SEC Network, except for Sunday’s championship game which will be carried on ESPN2.