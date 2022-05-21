Softball Eliminated from NCAA Tournament

A disappointing softball season came to an end Saturday night as the Tigers lost the Tempe Regional elimination game to Cal State Fullerton 3-2.

LSU found themselves in the losers bracket game after losing to San Diego State 10-5 on Friday. For the first time ever, the LSU softball program went 0-2 in the NCAA Tournament and failed to advance to a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.

“Obviously, this year did not go how we had planned,” Beth Torina said. “I think our team is talented, but we just could not overcome some of the distractions and some of the things that happened throughout. It’s not always about talent. This is not where we want to be, or where we plan to be, and we plan to use our off-season to find ways to improve so that we’re not in this spot again.”

LSU got off to a good start Saturday going up 2-0 in the top of the first. Then...well I’m not really sure I have the right words to describe how Fullerton tied the game in the bottom of the first so just watch this.

B1 | @jjeess13 flares one to the OF for a base hit then some other stuff happens.....and Toto scores on the play and Alcala advances to third



— Titans Softball (@Fullerton_SB) May 22, 2022

Yep, the ball hit a Fullerton baserunner caught up in a rundown in her head, went out of play and allowed her to score. I guess it was just that kind of year for LSU softball.

So what’s next for the LSU softball program? Well changes could be on the horizon. I’m not one to call for anyone’s job, but Beth Torina is surely on the hot seat after this season. After making three straight Women’s College World Series, the Tigers have seen their win total drop in four consecutive seasons: 45 wins in 2018, 43 in 2019, 35 in 2021, and now 34 in 2022. LSU probably would have been awesome in 2020 (they got off to a 21-3 start) but COVID of course ended the season prematurely.

LSU’s also barely been keeping their heads above water in conference play over the last few seasons. Since LSU’s last WCWS appearance in 2017, the Tigers are 40-32 (again no conference play in 2020) in the SEC and the league’s only going to get stronger once Texas and Oklahoma join. The Sooners are a cool *checks notes* 51-2 this season.

We all know Scott Woodward likes to hire his own people: he’s hired 10 coaches since coming to LSU and that doesn’t include gymnastics with Jay Clark serving as a co-head coach/coach in waiting under D-D Breaux. Does he give Torina a chance to rebound in 2023 or will he go “big game hunting” for someone?