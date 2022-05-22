Michael Papierski Makes MLB Debut

Former LSU catcher Michael Papierski received the call up to the big leagues and made his MLB debut last night in San Francisco.

Papierski was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the ninth round of the 2017 draft but was traded May 14 to the Giants. He started at catcher and went 0-2 at the plate. Papierski received the call from San Francisco after the Giants placed their usual starting catcher, Curt Casali, on the seven-day concussion IL.

Papierski is the 81st Major Leaguer in program history, and the second Tiger to make his MLB debut in 2022. Former LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson also made his debut earlier this month.

Papierski was one of the better catchers LSU’s had in recent years. He played in 147 games with 114 starts and batted .246 with with 17 doubles, 15 homers, and 69 RBI. He was incredible defensively and in 2017 he threw out 23 runners attempting to steal.

That 2017 season was by far and away Papierski’s best offensively. He homered 11 times and drove in 39 of his career 69 RBIs his last year as a Tiger and helped LSU make it to the College World Series championship series by homering from both sides of the plate against Oregon State.