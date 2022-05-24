Dylan Crews Named SEC Co-Player of the Year

With the college baseball regular season wrapped up and the SEC Tournament beginning in Hoover, postseason accolades are rolling out and sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews is bringing home some serious hardware.

Crews was named co-player of the year by the conference’s 14 head coaches. Crews shares the honor with Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara.

Crews’ name is sprinkled across the leaderboards for numerous offensive categories. He leads the SEC in homers with 21 and runs scored with 63; he’s second in triples (4), total basses (155), and RBI (67); he’s also third in hits (76), and slugging (.705).

Crews was also named to the SEC’s Community Service Team because of his work with special needs children, and was voted first-team All-SEC and All-Defense.

Sophomores Tre’ Morgan and Jacob Berry were also recognized by the SEC. Morgan joined Crews on the All-Defensive team, while Berry was voted second-team All-SEC. Berry leads LSU and is third in the entire conference in batting average with .381 (and .400 in SEC play), while Morgan—who made his second straight All-Defensive team—is third in the conference in doubles with 17.