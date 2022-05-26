Kickoff Times for September Games Announced

As spring fades into summer football season is slowly but surely creeping up on us and now we know kickoff times and TV networks that will carry LSU’s month of September.

LSU will take on Florida State on Sunday, September 4, at 6:30 P.M. in the Superdome in what’s now being called the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff Game. ABC will carry that game.

The Tigers will then open up Tiger Stadium for the 2022 football season against Southern at 6:30 on September 10. It will be the first time the two Baton Rouge universities will play each other in football and the game will be carried on SEC Network.

The following Saturday, September 17, LSU will once again open up SEC play against Mississippi State. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 P.M. and ESPN will have that game.

To wrap up the month of September LSU will host New Mexico at 6:30 P.M. That game will be streamed on ESPN+/SEC Network+.