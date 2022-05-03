NFLSU: Tyrann Mathieu Signs with New Orleans Saints

Tyrann Mathieu is coming home.

The former LSU legend reportedly signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. There’s still some language in the contract that needs to be ironed out before it’s officially official.

Mathieu was a star at LSU, and in 2011 he won the Chuck Bednarik Award and was a Heisman finalist. His 2011 season remains maybe the single greatest season a defensive player has ever had.

Mathieu’s been an even greater pro. In nine seasons he’s been an All-Pro three times, made three Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and made the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade team. More importantly he’s been a team captain everywhere he’s been: Arizona, Houston, Kansas City, and he’ll surely be one with the Saints.

Mathieu signing with the hometown Saints is about as big of a slam dunk move New Orleans could possibly make. The moment he forces his first fumble or sacks his first quarterback in the black and gold the Superdome roof might actually cave in.

Welcome home, Honey Badger.