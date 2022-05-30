Baseball Earns Two Seed in Hattiesburg Regional

The entire field of 64 for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship was revealed Monday and while LSU won’t be hosting a regional, they won’t have to travel far to begin the tournament.

LSU earned the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg regional. Southern Miss, the region’s host and No. 11 national seed, will welcome in LSU, Kennesaw State, and Army this weekend.

LSU will take on Kennesaw State in the 2 vs. 3 game at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, June 3. Southern Miss will play Army in the 1 vs. 4 game at 1:00 on Friday. LSU’s game against the Owls can be streamed via ESPN+ or listened to on 98.1 or the LSU Sports mobile app.

The Hattiesburg regional is paired with the Miami regional. The Hurricanes, the No. 6 national seed, will host Arizona, Ole Miss, and Canisius. The winners of these two regionals will meet next weekend—June 10 through 13—in a best-of-three Super Regional.

The 2022 College World Series will run from June 17-27 in Omaha.