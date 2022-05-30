Josh Smith Makes MLB Debut

For the third time this month a former Tiger has received the call up to the show.

Former LSU shortstop Josh Smith got promoted to the Texas Rangers and made the start at third base Monday night as Texas took on the Tampa Bay Rays. Kramer Robertson and Michael Papierski both made their MLB debuts with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants earlier this month.

almost three years ago to the day, i covered Josh Smith in the SEC Tournament in college. He’s in Arlington for his big league debut tonight pic.twitter.com/eboz6BnIB3 — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) May 30, 2022

Smith is now the 82nd former Tiger to play in the Major Leagues and the 24th player from the Paul Mainieri era. He was taken in the second round of the 2019 draft by the New York Yankees but was part of a trade with Texas last July.

Smith was drafted as a shortstop but has also played third base and center field in Triple A this season. Smith is Texas’ No. 7 prospect and in 40 games he’s hitting .273 with eight doubles, four home runs, and 29 RBIs.

As a true freshman Smith was LSU’s starting third baseman for the 2017 team that made it to the College World Series championship series; Smith earned both Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC honors in ‘17. Smith missed essentially all of the 2018 season with a back injury but came back in 2019 and was LSU’s starting shortstop. Smith led LSU in batting in 2019 with a .346 average which included 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 72 runs and 20 steals in 24 attempts.