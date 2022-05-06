KJ Williams Transferring to LSU

Matt McMahon and his staff have done a good job rebuilding the LSU men’s basketball roster.

The coaches have used the transfer portal to add talented, experienced guards, retained MWani Wilkinson and Justice Williams, and have hit the recruiting trail to add elite wing prospects. But the biggest hole in the roster was a big man; well consider that need met.

Former Murray State Racer KJ Williams, announced he would be following his head coach to Baton Rouge and use his final year of eligibility wearing the purple and gold.

Williams was the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year after posting career best numbers of 18 points and 8 rebounds. He’s also able to stretch the floor as he hits threes at a respectable 35.5 percent for his career. Measuring in at 6’10”, 285 Williams is a full grown man in the middle and, fun fact, attended the same high school as former Tiger Johnny O’Bryant III.

“I am incredibly proud to officially welcome KJ Williams and his entire family to LSU,” said McMahon said. “KJ perfectly fits the profile of what we are building in Baton Rouge … elite talent, high character, great toughness, unselfish teammate, and the ability to impact winning. It has been very rewarding to watch his development throughout his career.

“KJ is skilled in the post, effective in our ball screen system, and also shoots the ball extremely well from the three. I am so thankful for this unique opportunity to coach KJ for another year before he begins his professional career. We cannot wait for his arrival on campus this summer.”

After having literally every single scholarship athlete put their name in the transfer portal, LSU has 11 players currently on scholarship. And don’t look now y’all but LSU’s got themselves a pretty good team on paper, they’ll be way more competitive than anyone could have expected.

Williams is the third Murray State Racer to transfer in to LSU joining Juice Hill and Trae Hannibal; the nucleus of McMahon’s team that went 31-3 last season will lay the foundation for the new era the men’s hoops team is entering.