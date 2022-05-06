Angel Reese Signing with LSU

Kim Mulkey has landed one of the biggest prizes out of the transfer market.

Rising junior Angel Reese, formerly of Maryland, announced she’ll be transferring to LSU.

Reese was Maryland’s leading scorer and rebounded last season and earned All-American honors for her efforts. Reese averaged 17 and 10 and also landed on the Big 10’s All-Defensive team.

She’s as an elite player as it gets, ranking as the No. 2 player in the entire country coming out of high school in 2020. We all wondered what could the women’s program look like once Mulkey got blue chip players in the program, well here comes a proven force in the middle.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” Mulkey said. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work!”

“I chose LSU and Kim Mulkey because of the winning culture,” Reese said. “I trust in Coach Kim and her staff to help develop me into the player I need to be for the next level. Her resume speaks for itself and I want to continue that here at LSU. The relationships I’ve built here, especially with the team are so special and we are ready to work! Let’s Geaux Tigers!”

If you’re keeping track, Mulkey and her staff are bringing in quite a class to Baton Rouge. In addition to Reese, the Tigers signed Flau’Jae Johnson (No. 26 overall high school prospect), Last Tea-Poa a JUCO All-American, Sa’Myah Smith (No. 56 overall high school prospect), along with two other transfers LaDazhia Williams (Missouri), and Jasmine Carson (West Virginia).