Tigers Take Back and Forth Game One From Bama 6-5

The LSU baseball team (31-14, 13-9) extended its positive momentum in Tuscaloosa as the Tigers took game one of its series against Alabama 6-5. LSU is now 9-4 over its last 13 SEC games.

LSU relied once again on its newfound winning formula: get the bullpen going and let the offense carry you home.

LSU erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler McManus went deep to give LSU its first run of the evening.

The Tigers then showed some good clutch hitting by scoring four more runs all with two outs. Jacob Berry beat a 2-2 count and the shift with a single through the gap that scored Dylan Crews to tie the game; Berry was then able to come all the way home from first thanks to Cade Doughty to give LSU a 3-2 lead; and Tre’ Morgan put the exclamation mark on the inning with a two-run homer, his fourth of the season.

YUH YUH YUH YUH YUH YUH YUH@tre_morgan10 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/cJfnA4pl7v — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 7, 2022

LSU would then immediately surrender the 5-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning. Ma’Khail Hilliard was off his game tonight and was chased after four innings of work and gave up five runs, four of which were earned.

But the LSU bullpen has developed into a strength lately and the combination of Riley Cooper, Eric Reyzleman, Jacob Hasty, and Paul Gervase combined gave up zero runs and three hits in five innings of work. Cooper got the win (4-2), while Gervase picked up his fifth save of the season. Reyzleman was particularly effective striking out four in a row in his 1.2 innings pitched.

Dylan Crews was responsible for bringing in the game-winning run. Crews only base hit of the night—though he did reach base via a HBP and walk—drove in Josh Stevenson to put the Tigers ahead for good.

LSU goes for the series victory tomorrow evening. First pitch is set for 7:30 P.M and the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.