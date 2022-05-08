Baseball Walloped by Alabama in Game Two 8-3

Game two of LSU’s weekend series with Alabama went as rough as you could possibly imagine and the Tigers dropped Saturday’s contest 8-3.

Things started off well enough for LSU as Dylan Crews hit a home run to dead centerfield in the top of the first inning.

There’s just absolutely no way that ball has landed yet@__dc4__ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/GkbkrNb8vw — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 8, 2022

But the wheels came off immediately after that as sophomore Blake Money was pulled after only 14 pitches. Money only faced four batters before being yanked but the Tide got their money’s worth (sorry, sorry trying to delete!) to the tune of two hits, two walks, and zero outs recorded.

Grant Taylor come on in relief for Money and wasn’t much better. Taylor was tagged for five runs, three earned, and had control issues which led to five walks in only four innings pitched. Ty Floyd carried LSU home the rest of the way, pitching the final four innings and was pretty effective all things considered: two hits, one walk, and five Ks.

Crews showed why he’s one of the best players in all of baseball as he hit his second homer of the evening, 15th of the year, in the seventh inning.

And before that he made a spectacular catch in centerfield, running full speed and going over the shoulder.

End 5 | Dylan Crews is a five tool baseball player@__dc4__ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Hx8aDyXDu7 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 8, 2022

If losing the game wasn’t bad enough, LSU lost one of its best hitters. The Advocate’s Leah Vann says Jacob Berry has a hairline fracture in the tip of his right middle finger and the switch hitting sophomore cannot bat left-handed.

Jay Johnson on Jacob Berry: "It's a hand injury, he can basically do some things, but can't do others, basically going to be a pain tolerance thing. I don't know if he will play tomorrow, but I'm hopeful." #LSU — Leah Hannah (@LVann_Sports) May 8, 2022

LSU tries to take the series Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:00.