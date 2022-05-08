Baseball Takes Series from Alabama

After dropping game two of the weekend series, the baseball Tigers (32-15, 14-10) responded in a big way Sunday afternoon taking the rubber match over Alabama 12-3.

LSU has won three straight conference series and are 10-5 in their last 15 SEC games dating back to the sweep over Mississippi State.

“Our approach at the plate today was awesome,” Jay Johnson said. “The players’ commitment to our plan was awesome, and they played with great enthusiasm. This is one of my favorite wins of the year. We didn’t flinch, we focused on our play, and we attacked. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Dylan Crews was once again phenomenal as the future first round pick went 3-6 and hit his third home run of the weekend. For the series Crews was 7-11 with four home runs and seven RBIs.

But Crews wasn’t alone Sunday as the Tigers banged out a conference-play best 15 hits. Tyler McManus was 2-5 with a pair of homers, while Jordan Thompson went 3-4 and drove in two; Drew Bianco was also clutch hitting a pair of two-out RBI singles.

LSU appears to be sitting in good position for being a host in the NCAA Tournament. With 14 conference wins the Tigers are tied for third place in the SEC with Texas A&M and LSU’s RPI is No. 14 in the country. With two SEC weekends remaining plus the SEC Tournament, LSU should only need three or four more wins to lock up hosting.

This week LSU will host Southeastern on Tuesday before welcoming in Ole Miss for the final regular season weekend at the Box.