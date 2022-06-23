2022 NBA Draft: Tari Eason Selected 17th Overall by Houston Rockets

Tari Eason was selected 17th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.

Eason was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year this past season and made first-team All-SEC. Eason came to LSU after transferring in from Cincinnati. He had an interesting season, he was clearly LSU’s best player but came off the bench in 29 of LSU’s 33 games. Eason averaged 16.9 point, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals a game and was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

For the fourth consecutive season LSU has had a player selected in the NBA Draft which is the longest streak since the Tigers had players picked in five straight drafts between 2005-2009. Eason is the highest Tiger picked since [REDACTED] went first overall in the 2016 Draft.