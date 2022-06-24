Mikaylah Williams Commits to LSU

Mikaylah Williams, a Louisiana native and the No. 1 player in the 2023 women’s basketball recruiting cycle, announced on the Player’s Tribune she would be staying home and committed to LSU.

Grateful for the process and excited to announce where I will be playing college basketball! @playerstribune pic.twitter.com/eWRqa6R7YU — Mikaylah Williams (@mkwill12_) June 24, 2022

“In order to take my game to the next level and to continue to learn and grow as a young woman, there’s only one place where I’ve wanted to be,” Williams said. “I’ve decided I’ll be attending The Louisiana State University.”

I’m struggling to find the right words to properly express how massive this is for Kim Mulkey and the women’s hoops program as a whole. Williams is the highest rated commit since Seimone Augustus, you know only the greatest player in program history.

Williams was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year last season and was one of five finalists for the Naismith National High School Girls Player of the Year; she was only junior of the five finalists.

Williams averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals last season. In a few weeks she’ll be traveling to Hungary to lead Team USA in the FIBA U-17 World Cup.

In year one under Kim Mulkey LSU went 26-6, finished second in the SEC, made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years, and advanced in the tournament for the first time in eight. They did all of that without a roster full of players Mulkey recruited. Now look at the talent Mulkey’s bringing in:

Mikaylah Williams: No. 1 recruit in 2023

Janae Kent: No. 46 recruit in 2023

Flau’jae Johnson: No. 26 recruit in 2022

Sa’Myah Smith: No. 58 recruit in 2022

Angel Reese: No. 2 recruit in 2020/No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Last-Tear Poa: No. 1 JUCO player in 2022

Kateri Poole: No. 24 recruit in 2020

LaDazhia Williams: No. 48 in 2017

Jasmine Carson: No. 28 guard in 2018

The LSU women’s basketball program is back and if Kim Mulkey keeps bringing in players like Mikaylah Williams don’t be surprised if the Tigers are lifting a national championship trophy in the next few years.