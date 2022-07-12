Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari to Represent LSU at SEC Media Days

We’re less than 60 days away from the college football season and next week we’ll cross off one more key off-season hurdle: SEC Media Days.

Brian Kelly will head to Atlanta and the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time as head coach of the LSU football program and now we know which three players will be joining him: junior defenders Mike Jones and BJ Ojulari and sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech.

Jones enters his second season with LSU after transferring from Clemson. Jones played in all 13 of LSU’s games last season and started five. Jones had 34 tackles with 2.5 for loss and a sack in 2021.

Ojulari was as disruptive an edge player in all of college football last season with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The junior OLB/DE tweener is a projected first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft should he declare.

Bech is the youngest of the trio heading to Atlanta but is proving to be a foundational piece for the Brian Kelly era. As a freshman Bech led LSU in receptions with 43 for 489 yards and found the end zone three times.

LSU will take the stand on Monday alongside Ole Miss and Missouri. Below is the rest of the media day schedule.

Tuesday, July 19:

Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Wednesday, July 20:

Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky

Thursday, July 21:

Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M