Kaleb Jackson Commits to LSU

The 2022 high school recruiting rankings featured two Louisiana running backs—Le’Veon Miss and Trevonte’ Citizen—in the top-10 nationally at the position. LSU signed neither player.

This year, Louisiana once again has a pair of top-10 running backs and the Tigers have now added both.

In May Union Parish back Trey Holly pledged to the Tigers. Now, two months later, Kaleb Jackson from right down the street at Liberty Magnet has also committed.

Jackson is the No. 6 running back in the class per the 247 Composite Rankings. His junior season saw him account for over 2,400 yards from scrimmage and 33 touchdowns. Jackson averaged an absurd 14.7 yards per carry last season.

Jackson also runs track for Liberty and placed fourth in the 100 meter dash Louisiana 4A state meet this past May. Jackson ran a 10.89 that day and his personal best is 10.86.

LSU’s been picking up recruits left and right over the past two weeks. LSU’s added eight commits (plus a pair of commits to its 2024 class) since the start of July and the Tigers have seen their class jump from the mid 30s to the top-10.