2022 MLB Draft: Jacob Berry Selected Sixth Overall by Miami Marlins

It didn’t take long for the first Tiger from the Jay Johnson era to hear his name called in the MLB Draft.

Switch hitting sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry was selected sixth overall by the Miami Marlins. Berry is the first Tiger taken in the first round of the MLB Draft since Alex Lange was taken by the Chicago Cubs in 2017; he’s also the highest picked Tiger since Alex Bregman went second overall to Houston in 2015.

Berry, a draft eligible sophomore, followed Jay Johnson from Arizona to LSU. In his one and only year in Baton Rouge, Berry hit .370 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs. He and surefire 2023 first round pick Dylan Crews spearheaded a fearsome LSU offense that could hit 1-9.

Berry spent time as a right fielder, third baseman, and DH after breaking a finger the weekend of the Alabama series. Despite playing with a broken finger and being limited to only batting right handed, Berry still hit .321 (9-28, 1 double) over his final seven games of the 2021 season. Now that the DH is in both the American League and National League, it should only be a matter of time before Berry’s big bat gets called up to the big leagues.