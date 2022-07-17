2022 MLB Draft: Cade Doughty Selected 78th Overall by Toronto Blue Jays

Cade Doughty is headed to Canada.

The Tiger second baseman was selected in the second round, 78th overall, by the Toronto Blue Jays on day one of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Doughty was maybe LSU’s most clutch bat this past season, providing two walk off hits: the first was a walk-off single against Missouri, and the other was a homer against Georgia. Doughty hit .298 with 15 homers, 57 RBIs, and led LSU in doubles with 19. In the Hattiesburg Regional Doughty hit 8-18 (.444) with three home runs, six RBIs, and score seven runs.

Doughty is the second Tiger to hear his name called so far. Jacob Berry went sixth overall to the Miami Marlins. Should Doughty sign with the Blue Jays he’ll leave LSU having started 133 games and a .301 career batting average. Doughty homered 30 times, drove in 124 RBIs, and hit 31 doubles as a Tiger.