2022 MLB Draft: Eric Reyzelman Selected by New York Yankees in the Fifth Round

Redshirt sophomore reliever Eric Reyzelman is headed to the Yankees organization.

New York took the righty flamethrower in the fifth round of the draft at No. 160 overall. Reyzelman transferred to LSU from the University of San Francisco and was tied for second on the team in appearances with 29.

In his one and only year in Baton Rouge, Reyzelman went 1-3 with a 4.04 ERA and three saves. Reyzelman struck out 66 batters in 42.1 innings while only issuing 18 walks and held batters to a .200 average.

Reyzelman is the third Tiger to hear his name called so far. Jacob Berry was picked sixth overall by the Miami Marlins, while Cade Doughty went in the second round (No. 79) to the Toronto Blue Jays.

LSU lost another pitcher to New York’s other team. Creighton pitcher Dylan Trebake—who was planning on transferring to LSU— was picked in the eighth round by the Mets and tweeted his intention to sign and forgo coming to Baton Rouge.

Dreams do come true! Can’t thank everyone enough who has helped along this journey. Let’s get to work @Mets pic.twitter.com/iDwvFOGjvG — Dylan Tebrake (@dylantebrake) July 18, 2022

Hearing Tebrake is fully expected to sign with the @Mets. #LSU https://t.co/jle4fDnwFE — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 18, 2022

But while LSU lost out on one of its top relievers this past season and what would have likely been a weekend starter in 2023, the Tigers did get one bit of good news: Paul Gervase tweeted he would be withdrawing his name from the MLB Draft.

Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK! #GeauxTigers !!!! — Paul Gervase (@PaulGervase1) July 18, 2022

Like Reyzelman, Gervase also appeared in 29 games this past season and emerged as the Tigers closer. Gervse went 4-1 last season with a 1.85 ERA and six saves.