Brian Kelly Speaks at SEC Media Days

It’s mid-July which means it’s time for SEC Media Days! Everyone knows it’s a ho hum affair, but there was a fair bit of interest this year since LSU is bringing in a new head coach.

Brian Kelly took the podium for his first conference media day appearance in 13 years. He sadly broke from the pattern established by the previous LSU coaches where they read through the entire team’s depth chart. Kelly’s presser consisted of him saying... basically nothing interesting.

I suppose we must learn to adjust to having a head coach who doesn’t say anything interesting so let’s recap what was said.

Kelly opened by gushing about living in Louisiana as well as the LSU braintrust. The importance of landing the immensely talented in-sate recruits was noted. He said playing in the SEC and some iconic stadiums is a challenge he is embracing.

As expected, Kelly was asked about the quarterback competition. He said the focus of the spring was not to compare the four guys, but to establish a new offense. It sound like evaluations are really going to ramp up when fall practice begins shortly. He emphasized later the offense will have to be tailored to whomever the starter is, since they have very different skillsets.

Kelly was asked how he was dealing with LSU having less funds for NIL recruiting than some other schools, but he reassured that it hasn’t been an issue so far and he doesn’t anticipate it being so moving forward.

The transfer portal acquisitions were briefly touched on. While answering a question about Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha specifically Kelly said portal targets were guys with SEC experience and Louisiana ties.

He didn’t single any players out in his prepared statement, but he spoke highly of BJ Ojulari and Kayshon Boutte when he was asked about them.

The accent was once again brought up and Kelly said he has a mix of three accents? I truly do not understand but he did say crawfish etouffee and grilled oysters are his favorite Louisiana foods so far. Good picks!

A few people asked Kelly’s thoughts about conference realignment, sometimes with regards to Notre Dame, and each time he politely said he did not care.

When asked why Brad Davis was the only assistant coach he retained, Kelly explained how while seeing him in an interim head coach role he noticed he was able to connect with all players. He also praised him for working under Sam Pittman, who Kelly considers to be maybe the best offensive line coach in the country.

That’s basically everything he said LSU-related. Feel free to continue about your day.