NFLSU: Training Camp Opens

While LSU’s fall camp is still about a week away, NFL training camps for all 32 teams have begun and at the time of this writing there are 70 former Tigers trying to earn jobs.
LSU updates this list throughout the course of the season and was last updated July 26. Here’s a link to LSU’s Tigers in the NFL page if you want to bookmark it and keep tabs on where some of your favorite former Tigers are as training camp progresses.
Here’s the list of all 70 guys currently on rosters ordered alphabetically by team.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Jontre Kirklin, DT Rashard Lawrence, RB Darrel Williams
Atlanta Falcons: LB Deion Jones
Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen
Buffalo Bills: LS Blake Ferguson, CB Tre’Davious White
Carolina Panthers: DE Frank Herron, CB Donte Jackson, WR Terrace Marshall, TE Stephen Sullivan
Cincinatti Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, OT La’el Collins, TE Thaddeus Moss, DT Tyler Shelvin
Cleveland Browns: S Grant Delpit, DT Glenn Logan, LB Jacob Phillips, OL Ethan Pocic, CB Greedy Williams, K Cade York
Dallas Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox, LB Damone Clark
Denver Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry
Detroit Lions: DT Michael Brockers, WR DJ Chark
Green Bay Packers: QB Danny Etling
Houston Texans: OT Austin Deculus, CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars: LB K’Lavon Chaisson, DE Arden Key, OT Badara Traore
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Los Angeles Chargers: OT Will Clapp, DT Breiden Fehoko
Las Vegas Raiders: DE Tashawn Bower, DT Neil Farrell, TE Foster Moreau
Miami Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley
Minnesota Vikings: DE Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram, WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson
New England Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux, OG Chasen Hines, S Jalen Mills
New Orleans Saints: OT Jerald Hawkins, WR Jarvis Landry, S Tyrann Mathieu
Side note: how cool is this picture of Landry with a Lutcher and LSU helmet? Why the Saints don’t have more LSU guys is beyond me
Juice is really home ⚜️ @LutcherFootball | @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/WlNhGhdDjA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 26, 2022
New York Giants: CB Darren Evans, CB Cordale Flott
Philadelphia Eagles: LB JaCoby Stevens, S Kary Vincent Jr.
Seattle Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, OG Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods
San Francisco 49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE Andre Anthony, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, WR Cyril Grayson, CB Rashard Robinson, LB Devin White
Tennessee Titans: FB Tory Carter, CB Kristian Fulton, WR Racey McMath
Washington Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles, OG Trai Turner
Odell Beckham Jr. is, at the time of this writing, still without a team. Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. Speaking of, he and Andrew Whitworth got their Super Bowl rings last week.
GOTTA NICE RING TO IT. @jalenramsey @obj pic.twitter.com/RewkwskeRv— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022
Loading comments...