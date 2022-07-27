NFLSU: Training Camp Opens

While LSU’s fall camp is still about a week away, NFL training camps for all 32 teams have begun and at the time of this writing there are 70 former Tigers trying to earn jobs.

LSU updates this list throughout the course of the season and was last updated July 26. Here’s a link to LSU’s Tigers in the NFL page if you want to bookmark it and keep tabs on where some of your favorite former Tigers are as training camp progresses.

Here’s the list of all 70 guys currently on rosters ordered alphabetically by team.

Arizona Cardinals: WR Jontre Kirklin, DT Rashard Lawrence, RB Darrel Williams

Atlanta Falcons: LB Deion Jones

Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen

Buffalo Bills: LS Blake Ferguson, CB Tre’Davious White

Carolina Panthers: DE Frank Herron, CB Donte Jackson, WR Terrace Marshall, TE Stephen Sullivan

Cincinatti Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, OT La’el Collins, TE Thaddeus Moss, DT Tyler Shelvin

Cleveland Browns: S Grant Delpit, DT Glenn Logan, LB Jacob Phillips, OL Ethan Pocic, CB Greedy Williams, K Cade York

Dallas Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox, LB Damone Clark

Denver Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry

Detroit Lions: DT Michael Brockers, WR DJ Chark

Green Bay Packers: QB Danny Etling

Houston Texans: OT Austin Deculus, CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars: LB K’Lavon Chaisson, DE Arden Key, OT Badara Traore

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Los Angeles Chargers: OT Will Clapp, DT Breiden Fehoko

Las Vegas Raiders: DE Tashawn Bower, DT Neil Farrell, TE Foster Moreau

Miami Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley

Minnesota Vikings: DE Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram, WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson

New England Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux, OG Chasen Hines, S Jalen Mills

New Orleans Saints: OT Jerald Hawkins, WR Jarvis Landry, S Tyrann Mathieu

Side note: how cool is this picture of Landry with a Lutcher and LSU helmet? Why the Saints don’t have more LSU guys is beyond me

New York Giants: CB Darren Evans, CB Cordale Flott

Philadelphia Eagles: LB JaCoby Stevens, S Kary Vincent Jr.

Seattle Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, OG Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods

San Francisco 49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE Andre Anthony, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, WR Cyril Grayson, CB Rashard Robinson, LB Devin White

Tennessee Titans: FB Tory Carter, CB Kristian Fulton, WR Racey McMath

Washington Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles, OG Trai Turner

Odell Beckham Jr. is, at the time of this writing, still without a team. Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. Speaking of, he and Andrew Whitworth got their Super Bowl rings last week.