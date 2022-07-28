5 Tigers On Preseason Award Watchlists

Football really is on the horizon.

Media days have come and gone, we’re a week away from fall camp beginning, and over the course of the past week or so we’ve hit another milestone on the offseason checklist: the ever important preseason award watchlists are releasing.

To date five Tigers have seen their names show up on various preseason award watchlists.

Kayshon Boutte of course is seeing his name pop up across just about every award a wide receiver could possibly win: the Biletnikoff (best receiver) and Maxwell (best player in college football).

If healthy Boutte has as good a chance as any receiver to win the Biletnikoff. Last season Boutte led LSU in receiving yards (509) and touchdowns (9) despite being limited to just six games. Boutte showed toward the end of the 2020 season and beginning of 2021 he could be the most productive receiver in the country. Hopefully the Tigers win enough games for him to get that national recognition.

Last LSU Biletnikoff winner: Ja’Marr Chase (2019)

Last LSU Maxwell winner: Joe Burrow (2019)

After Boutte’s name came out a trio of LSU defenders were on three different award watchlists. Micah Baskerville was one of 51 on the Butkus list (best linebacker), BJ Ojulari was one of 85 on the Nagurski list (best defender), and Jaqueline Roy was one of 89 on the Outland Trophy list (best interior offensive or defensive lineman).

Baskerville is LSU’s leading returning tackler with 83. He also picked up nine TFLs, a pair of sacks, and an interception.

Ojulari might be the best pass rusher LSU’s had since Arden Key. Last season Ojulari had 55 tackles with an LSU-best 11.5 TFLs and seven sacks.

Roy has been steadily improving over the course of his first two seasons and seems poised for a breakout junior year. Roy had 30 tackles with six for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Last LSU Butkus winner: Devin White (2018)

Last LSU Nagurski winner: Glenn Dorsey (2007)

Last LSU Outland winner: Glenn Dorsey (2007)

Finally LSU also saw incoming Notre Dame transfer Jay Bramblett appear on the Ray Guy award watchlist, which is given to the nation’s best punter. Last season Bramblett averaged 43 yards on 58 punts.

Last LSU Guy winner: never though real ones know Brad Wing should have won in 2011