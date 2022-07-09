Tigers Get All the Recruits

After Brian Kelly in the Tigers seemed to be trailing in locking down the class of 2023, thlast week has seen the number of Tigers committed double, and the class ranking going from the 30s into the top-10.

The biggest get from this group is five-star receiver Jalen Brown out of Miami. The No. 29 player in the country, according to 247, LSU beat out the likes of Miami and Florida State to land the first five star prospect under Brian Kelly.

It has been a big July for Jamar Cain who has essentially closed an entire defensive line class in just 10 days. In addition to the commitments by Jaxon Howard and Joshua Mickens, Cain nabbed defensive lineman Dashawn Womack from Baltimore. He is a four-star prospect according to 247, who also ranks him as the 106th best prospect in the country.

In addition to landing a lineman from the north, Cain also grabbed one from the south receiving a verbal pledge from Darron Reed of Georgia. Reed, a four-star prospect, had offers from Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Ohio State and more.

For all the power the Tigers added on the defensive line, they also bolstered the secondary with a pair of pledges. Rummel corner Ashton Stamps committed to the Tigers on July 4th. A three-star prospect, Stamps offer sheet included Missouri and Nebraska. LSU also received a commitment from three-star corner Jeremiah Hughes of powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. His offer sheet included Washington, Arkansas, and West Virginia, among others.

The next Tiger commit could come as early as Saturday when Georgia linebacker Whit Weeks, brother of current Tiger West Weeks, will announce his decision. His finalists are LSU, Georgia and Oklahoma.