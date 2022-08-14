Kylin Jackson Commits to LSU

Brian Kelly and staff continue to be on a recruiting hot streak.

Four-star safety Kylin Jackson out of Zachary committed to the Tigers Saturday evening.

“Seeing the struggles from LSU in the past two years I thought it would only be right to have an opportunity to go in and leave my mark by assisting with getting LSU back where it was,” Jackson said. “Seems like Coach Kelly is the perfect person so it is a great fit all around.”

Jackson is the third marquee Louisiana and Baton Rouge area prospect to commit to LSU over the past week. Jackson’s commitment comes on the heels of Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson pledging last Saturday and Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins flipping from Purdue to LSU on Wednesday.

Jackson is rated as the No. 10 safety in the country and No. 167 overall prospect. Jackson is the 20th to join LSU’s 2023 recruiting class.

LSU’s class has surged up the industry rankings as of late. The Tigers currently have the No. 6 class in the country.