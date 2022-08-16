Better Know a Freshman: Quency Wiggins

Sometimes it’s hard to believe we’re the same species as football players.

These guys are so big, so strong, so fast, so impossibly huge that you just think “nah no way.” But even then, there’s some football players that make other football players look like mere mortals. My mind goes to this famous picture of Danielle Hunter when he was still a teenager.

To me there’s two types of football players: athletes and aliens. Danielle Hunter is an alien. So is Quency Wiggins.

The Story

Originally a basketball player, Quency Wiggins got into football late but showed he could be an absolute monster. Wiggins was a top-75 player overall in the entire cycle and the bluest of blue bloods were after him: Bama, Michigan, Florida, Texas all offered the Baton Rouge project.

It wound up being an LSU/Bama battle and Wiggins announced his intentions at a ceremony at his school but gave us all a good scare before picking the good guys.

Wiggins had a scary moment at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio when he was hit by a car while riding a scooter. Wiggins hurt his wrist and had some “bumps and bruises” but there doesn’t appear to be any lasting damage from this accident in January.

The Numbers

247 Composite Rating: .9695

247 Composite Ranking: ****

The Film

The Future

Wiggins enrolled in January and is already up to 275 pounds. He’s already built like an NFL defensive end and got to pick the brain of a current NFL end: New Orleans Saints Cam Jordan.

High End: Jamar Cain and Matt House tap into Wiggins’ immense potential and LSU could have their own version of Julius Peppers.

Low End: Takes time to adjust but eventually becomes an All-SEC defensive end and late first/early second round NFL Draft pick.

Realistic: I don’t think there’s a freshman I’m more excited to see than Wiggins. As mentioned above he’s already the size of an NFL defensive end and he’s 18-years-old. Imagine what he’ll look like after three years of a college strength and conditioning program. He was good enough to be a top-75 high school player while splitting time playing basketball and learning the defensive end position on the fly. If he’s coached up properly he could be a kind of freak defensive end that comes around once in a generation.